Kane County
updated: 12/23/2016 6:43 PM

Woman accused of firing two shots in downtown Elgin bar dispute

  • Crystal J. Rankins is free on a recognizance bond.

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 37-year-old Chicago woman is accused of firing two warning shots -- including one that hit a building -- in downtown Elgin after a dispute at a bar Dec. 17, according to police and court records.

Crystal J. Rankins, of the 6000 block of South California Avenue, faces one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a felony that carries a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison if convicted.

She was arrested after police were called at 2:54 a.m. to the Smooth Fox, 51 S. Grove Ave., according to an Elgin police report.

A bar employee and a co-worker confronted Rankins in the 0-99 block of East Chicago Street, saying she took a cellphone charger and a pair of gloves from the end of the bar, the report said.

Rankins, according to the report, pulled the items out of her purse and the employee grabbed them from Rankins, muttering an insult under his breath as he left.

Rankins then said, "Do you want me to blow your head off?" while pulling a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun from her purse and firing two shots in the air, one of which hit a building at 50 South Grove Ave., according to court records.

The two employees ran back into the bar and no one was injured, the report said.

Police interviewed Rankins, and she admitted to firing the two shots into the air but said she was pushed first, according to the police report.

"Crystal stated that she never pointed the handgun at (the two people)," according to the police report. "All she was trying to do was scare them because she was afraid they were going to hurt her."

Over the objections of prosecutors, she was issued a personal recognizance bond and is next due in court Jan. 6, according to court records.

