Kane County
updated: 12/23/2016 10:45 AM

Gilberts teen charged with possession of LSD, prescription pills

  • Nicholas P. Bennett faces a minimum of six years in prison on LSD charges.

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 19-year-old from Gilberts faces a minimum of six years in prison after authorities found more than 202 tabs of LSD, marijuana, THC oils and prescription drugs worth an estimated $10,000 at his residence after a tip prompted an investigation, according to court records and authorities.

Nicholas P. Bennett, of the 300 block of Jackson Court, faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver 200 to 600 parts of LSD, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/deliver of 30 grams to 500 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Kane County court records.

Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said authorities began their investigation a few weeks ago after receiving a tip.

The investigation culminated the morning of Dec. 16 when sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at Bennett's home, Gengler said. Seized items included: LSD; 400 grams of marijuana; 40 grams of THC extract oils; and 21 grams of Xanax pills.

Bennett is free on bond and next due in court Jan. 4.

If convicted of the most severe charge of possession of more than 200 doses of LSD with intent to deliver, Bennett faces six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Bennett does not have any previous criminal arrests in Kane County, records show.

