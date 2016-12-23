Lombard employees share holiday spirit with carpool karaoke video

It wasn't quite James Corden and Mariah Carey's star-studded rendition of "All I Want For Christmas Is You," but 16 Lombard village employees took some time to share their holiday spirit with residents through a carpool karaoke video posted on YouTube Thursday.

The video features community development, public works, police and fire department employees singing "Jingle Bell Rock" together in village vehicles, some sporting elf hats, reindeer antlers and even a Grinch mask. A dash camera captures all their silliness, in the same fashion as Corden's singalongs with celebrities on "The Late Late Show."

The two-minute video was posted on social media with messages that wished everyone a safe and happy holiday season and reminded drivers to buckle up and drive sober. Within 24 hours, it had more than 20,000 views on Facebook.