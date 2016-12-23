Elgin council gives first OK to amusement center

A new indoor amusement center on the east side of Elgin is expected to open in April, Urban Air Trampoline Park representatives said. courtesy urban air trampoline park

An indoor amusement center on the east side of Elgin is expected to open in April, company representatives said after the city council unanimously approved zoning for the new venture.

Council members expressed enthusiasm Wednesday for the project by Texas-based Urban Air Trampoline Park to open the center in an empty, former medical building at 1019 E. Chicago St.

Urban Air plans to install a trampoline park, laser tag, bowling, miniature golf, electric go-carts and arcade games. There will be food and drinks, but no alcohol.

The council will vote on a final ordinance for the project either Jan. 11 or 25, Community Development Director Marc Mylott said.

Councilwoman Tish Powell called the plan "exciting."

"I constantly hear from our residents that we need something our east side," she said. "As a parent of a 10-year-old, I'm sure I'm going to be spending a lot of time and money at this establishment."

Company CEO Michael Browning was not available for comment. Abby Crowley, the company's business development manager, said the plan is to open in April, assuming the city council gives the OK in January.

The 95,521-square-foot building and 10-acre site housed the Sherman Health Resource Center until 2011.

Urban Air, which owns 27 amusement centers across the country, is buying the building from Advocate Sherman Hospital and will lease it to a franchisee, which documents list as The David P. Frayer and Kendal L. Frayer Revocable Trust. Urban Air and Sherman representatives declined to name the pending sale price.

Urban Air plans to resurface the parking lot and add landscaping, Mylott said.

Attorney Peter Bazos, who represents Urban Air, said the Elgin location will employ 20 full-time staffers.

"The plan seems solid and fair," Councilman John Prigge said, "and I think they have the opportunity to own the east side of Elgin when it comes to fun."