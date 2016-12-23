2 charged in 41 cases of Arlington Heights BB gun vandalism

Arlington Heights police have tracked down two men they say are responsible for 41 cases of criminal damage to property or vehicles caused by BB guns that started in October.

Stephen Hlavacek, a 20-year-old from the 1300 block of Marcey Lane in Wheeling, and Luis Landa Gutierrez, an 18-year-old from the 600 block of Piper Lane in Prospect Heights, each have been charged with one count of felony criminal damage to property, according to an Arlington Heights police news release.

Police said last week the vandalism had been on the wane but that they were not slowing down their investigation.

The "smoking gun" that led to the arrest of the BB gun-wielding vandals ended up being a trash can fire. On Nov. 20, police were called to the scene of a trash can fire on the 2300 block of N. Kennicott Avenue. While investigating, police found security camera footage of the suspect's car, which they found out was owned by Hlavacek, according to the news release.

They then connected Hlavacek to the BB gun vandalism. When police arrested the two men Wednesday, they found eight BB and pellet guns the two men owned, according to the news release.

Police estimate the damage caused by the vandalism to be more than $11,000.

Hlavacek was also charged with arson in connection with the fire.

Hlavacek and Gutierrez were scheduled to appear for their bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.