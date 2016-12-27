Images: Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. See images of film star Carrie Fisher through the years. Fisher famously has portrayed Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies. The 60-year-old star experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles last week.
American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie "The Empire Strikes Back," sequel to the record-breaking "Star Wars" epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actress Carrie Fisher talks about her own mental health problem during a rally for mental health legislation in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 26, 2001, at the atrium of the Capitol. About 1000 people attended the rally to hear Fisher and four Indiana legislators speak to the crowd.
Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California.
Actress Debbie Reynolds, left, and her daughter Carrie Fisher, 15, are en route to Madrid at Heathrow Airport in London, England, Feb. 12, 1972.
Actress Carrie Fisher, 16, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, poses in New York City on May 2, 1973.
Actress Carrie Fisher is seen as she leaves New York's Music Box Theater, accompanied by her friend, singer-songwriter Paul Simon, right, on January 4, 1983.
Debbie Reynolds shown holding her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress? studio, Feb. 21, 1959, says she wishes Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor ?every happiness together.? She divorced Fisher on Thursday, testifying that her husband had found another woman. The 26-year-old star says she is happy concentrating on her children and her film work.
Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier?s production for Granada TV of "Come Back, Little Sheba" by William Inge. It is the fourth play in an on-going series produced by Laurence Olivier for the British TV network,
Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of "Star Wars" fame chats with Carrie Fisher Nov. 13, 1978 during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday." Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie.
Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of "Star Wars" with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie.
Carrie Fisher is flanked by her date Paul Simon, left, and Art Garfunkel, right, in New York, March 7, 1980 at a party for the cast of "Censored Scenes from King Kong." Party at Hisaes Restaurant marked opening of the new musical, in which Ms. Fisher stars.
As they enter the Underground disco in New York for a party for Henry Mancini, singer Eddie Fisher chat, April 24, 1981.
Debbie Reynolds at a party celebrating her appearance, Feb. 16, 1983 in Broadway play "The Woman of the Year", she is with her daughter Carrie Fisher.
Composer and singer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher pose outside of Simon's Manhattan apartment in New York, Aug. 17, 1983, after the couple were married in a private ceremony. The two tied the knot after a five-year romance.
Carrie Fisher gives her father Eddie Fisher a happy birthday kiss at Stringfellow's in New York, Aug. 11, 1988. The daughter threw her father the party in honor of his 60th birthday.
Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago.
Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles.
Carrie Fisher attends the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine at Sony Studios on June 7, 2012 in Culver City, Calif. The AFI Lifetime Achievement Honoring Shirley MacLaine airs on June 24, 2012 at 9pm on TV Land.
Singer-composer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher leave the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City, March 11, 1982, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi. Belushi was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel friday.
Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher speaks with the media before entering a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington.
In this May 17, 2007 file photo, Carrie Fisher arrives to the Fox 2007 programming presentation in New York.
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher is interviewed by NBC "Today" television program co-host Matt Lauer in New York Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2009 about "Wishful Drinking," her autobiographical solo show on Broadway.
Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015.
In this July 10, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher, from left, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. Ford stars as Hans Solo in the new film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," releasing in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015.
Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Carrie Fisher arrives at Backstage At The Geffen Gala on Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973.
Actress Carrie Fisher, left, is joined by her mother Debbie Reynolds after she opened in New York in "Censored Scenes From King Kong," March 7, 1980. Carrie was last seen as the princess in "Star Wars."
Carrie Fisher during Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Chicago.
Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978.
Carrie Fisher arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles.
U.S. actress Carrie Fisher, with her dog Gary, poses for photographs as she takes part in a campaign event to hand a petition against China's Yulin dog meat festival to the Chinese Embassy in London, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. Animal rights activists are seeking to shut down an annual summer dog meat festival in southern China blamed for blackening the country's international reputation as well as fueling extreme cruelty to canines and unhygienic food handling practices.
