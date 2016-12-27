Images: Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. actress Carrie Fisher, with her dog Gary, poses for photographs as she takes part in a campaign event to hand a petition against China's Yulin dog meat festival to the Chinese Embassy in London, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. Animal rights activists are seeking to shut down an annual summer dog meat festival in southern China blamed for blackening the country's international reputation as well as fueling extreme cruelty to canines and unhygienic food handling practices.