Mount Prospect's annexation of United property delayed

hello

Mount Prospect trustees, who have been waiting for the annexation of the United Airlines campus to get off the ground since April, will have to wait longer.

The annexation of two parcels totaling roughly 50 acres was on the agenda of Tuesday's meeting, but the matter was deferred until January, due to outstanding issues on United's side.

Some trustees made it clear they were not happy with the delay, especially in light of the fact that other annexations had proceeded despite calls for deferrals on behalf of the annexed.

"I'm very concerned about equitability," Trustee Paul Hoefert said. "When we annexed the other areas around United recently, some of those owners came forward with their attorney and asked for deferral. And when they came before us, we didn't grant that deferral.

"One month is reasonable, but certainly feel free to send the message back from me (that) come Jan. 17 if they don't have their ducks lined up and ready to go, I'm ready to vote."

Trustee Richard Rogers was even more adamant.

"I would like to see us proceed on this the way that we have with the other properties in Mount Prospect. I don't think that United Airlines is dealing in good faith," he said.

The village began looking at annexation after learning United was planning to sublease a 6.5-acre parcel at 1200 Dempster St. to someone who was going to park 400 semi-truck trailers on the property, which is across from a residential area in Mount Prospect.

That led village officials to take a hard look at boundaries, resulting in a strategy to forcibly annex that property and United property at 1200 E. Algonquin Road to "control the destiny and ultimately make sure that we have a high-quality redevelopment of this 50 acres," Village Manager Michael Cassady said.

Staff meetings with United have been productive, he said, and he hopes to get consensus on a voluntary annexation. Last week, United asked for one more meeting.

"This is a critical redevelopment parcel in our community, and we want to work with them as partners," he said.

United officials did not attend Tuesday's meeting.