Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/23/2016 5:10 PM

Mount Prospect's annexation of United property delayed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mount Prospect wants to annex this United Airlines property in unincorporated Elk Grove Township, which the airline had considered leasing to a trucking operation. The village wants to control how the land is used.

      Mount Prospect wants to annex this United Airlines property in unincorporated Elk Grove Township, which the airline had considered leasing to a trucking operation. The village wants to control how the land is used.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer November 2015

 

Mount Prospect trustees, who have been waiting for the annexation of the United Airlines campus to get off the ground since April, will have to wait longer.

The annexation of two parcels totaling roughly 50 acres was on the agenda of Tuesday's meeting, but the matter was deferred until January, due to outstanding issues on United's side.

Some trustees made it clear they were not happy with the delay, especially in light of the fact that other annexations had proceeded despite calls for deferrals on behalf of the annexed.

"I'm very concerned about equitability," Trustee Paul Hoefert said. "When we annexed the other areas around United recently, some of those owners came forward with their attorney and asked for deferral. And when they came before us, we didn't grant that deferral.

"One month is reasonable, but certainly feel free to send the message back from me (that) come Jan. 17 if they don't have their ducks lined up and ready to go, I'm ready to vote."

Trustee Richard Rogers was even more adamant.

"I would like to see us proceed on this the way that we have with the other properties in Mount Prospect. I don't think that United Airlines is dealing in good faith," he said.

The village began looking at annexation after learning United was planning to sublease a 6.5-acre parcel at 1200 Dempster St. to someone who was going to park 400 semi-truck trailers on the property, which is across from a residential area in Mount Prospect.

That led village officials to take a hard look at boundaries, resulting in a strategy to forcibly annex that property and United property at 1200 E. Algonquin Road to "control the destiny and ultimately make sure that we have a high-quality redevelopment of this 50 acres," Village Manager Michael Cassady said.

Staff meetings with United have been productive, he said, and he hopes to get consensus on a voluntary annexation. Last week, United asked for one more meeting.

"This is a critical redevelopment parcel in our community, and we want to work with them as partners," he said.

United officials did not attend Tuesday's meeting.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account