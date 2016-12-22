Chicago offers free bus, train rides New Year's Eve

hello

CHICAGO -- New Year's Eve revelers in Chicago will be able to ride the bus and train for free.

The Chicago Transit Authority announced Wednesday that free rides will begin at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and run through 4 a.m. Jan. 1. The CTA will increase the frequency of service on some popular routes that night.

The free rides have been sponsored by MillerCoors for several years. Organizers say it's a safe travel option for people celebrating.

Riders shouldn't use their fare cards during the free ride period because no refunds will be issued.

Last year, about 113,000 bus and train rides were taken during the hours of the promotion.