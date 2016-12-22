Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 12/22/2016 7:00 AM

Chicago offers free bus, train rides New Year's Eve

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- New Year's Eve revelers in Chicago will be able to ride the bus and train for free.

The Chicago Transit Authority announced Wednesday that free rides will begin at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and run through 4 a.m. Jan. 1. The CTA will increase the frequency of service on some popular routes that night.

The free rides have been sponsored by MillerCoors for several years. Organizers say it's a safe travel option for people celebrating.

Riders shouldn't use their fare cards during the free ride period because no refunds will be issued.

Last year, about 113,000 bus and train rides were taken during the hours of the promotion.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account