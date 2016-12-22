Italian bank Monte Paschi fails to get $5.2B investment

MILAN -- Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena says its capital raising efforts have failed to net the 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) needed to stay afloat.

That means Italy's third-largest lender is closer to a state bailout. The bank announced late Thursday that it hadn't secured the key anchor investor needed to pump in capital.

Its efforts to swap debt for equity netted only 2.45 billion euros.

Parliament has approved 20 billion euros to shore up Italy's troubled banks, with Monte Paschi by far the most vulnerable after being rated the worst-performer in this summer's European Union stress test.