Images: #TBT takes a look at Christmas past

This week we get a visit from the photography ghost of Christmas past as we look at pictures that our staff photographers made across the suburbs in the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

For those who think the world is changing too fast or not for the better, take comfort in the familiarity of these pictures. The clothes and the hairstyles have certainly changed, but the content and the spirit you'll see is the same as anything we photograph today. Kids still love to visit Santa (or they don't, as you'll see), people still sing Christmas carols and we still try to figure out how to strap a 10-foot tree on a 6-foot car roof without losing it.

Enjoy the pictures and happy holidays.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO Santa comes to Bensenville circa 1969. Cool ride, Santa.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO A couple of adorable kids call Santa from Schaumburg in December 1969.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO Carolers make their way along what we believe to be Burr Oak Drive in Arlington Heights in 1974.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO Santa visits Brownies at Grant Woods School Elgin in 1983.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO A girl does Christmas art at Stevenson Elementary School in Elk Grove in December 1974.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO Christmas was rocking' with some groovy plaid bell bottoms during a holiday program at the Palatine library in December 1974.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO A "Lady Santa" visits what was then called the Kirk Center in Palatine around Christmas in 1974.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO A woman straps her Christmas tree on to her compact car in December 1983.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO Just like in 1983, you can still visit Santa at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, although the experience has evolved quite a bit.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO Girl scouts carol and deliver gifts at Magnus Home in Arlington Heights in 1969.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO A very anxious little guy (wearing pants that anyone of that age would later curse their parents about) waits for a "Lady Santa" visit at the Kirk Center in Palatine around Christmas in 1974.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO Scrooge and community theater are a timeless combination. But that hairstyle is very much of that time. 1983 in Elgin to be exact.