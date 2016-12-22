Elgin water rate hike greater than anticipated

Ultimately it will be $44 a month on average after loss of sale of water to Bartlett

Elgin residents will see a larger-than-anticipated increase in water bills in the next few years due to the upcoming loss of water sales to Bartlett.

Average monthly water bills will go up to $44 from $35 by 2021, Elgin City Manager Rick Kozal said Wednesday night, when the city council approved the 2017 budget in an 8-1 vote.

Elgin supplies about half of Bartlett with water from the Fox River, but that will end when the contract expires in May 2019 and Bartlett switches to all-Lake Michigan water via the DuPage Water Commission.

Before Bartlett announced its decision earlier this month, Elgin had anticipated that average monthly water bills would increase to $40 by 2021.

Elgin gets about $4.3 million in yearly water revenues from Bartlett, but it also spends about $750,000 in electricity and chemical costs to supply that water, Kozal said.

The city's $298 million budget includes a $49.7 million property tax levy. Homeowners who live in Kane County -- or about 80 percent of the city -- will pay an additional $51 in property taxes for a home with a median $171,000 value, city officials have estimated. Last year, when the city discussed the 2016 property tax increase, officials also estimated figures for Cook County residents, but that didn't happen this year.

Kozal did not respond directly to a question about that earlier in the day. Instead, an answer came from communications specialist Molly Center, who said: "The actual impact of the property tax levy varies for each home. The figure presented to city council as the 'typical' household is an approximation that provides an order of magnitude and is applicable to both counties."

The increase in property taxes largely will pay for mandated increases in pension costs, city officials said. "We have costs that are going up, we have obligations that are being forced on us," Councilman John Steffen said.

The lone "no" vote to the budget came from Councilman John Prigge, who said the council shows "nonexistent pro-taxpayer advocacy."

Prigge's colleagues blasted him in return, with Steffen accusing Prigge of "grandstanding."

Councilwoman Rose Martinez pointed out that Prigge also voted "no" last December to the current year's budget but overwhelmingly voted "yes" whenever expenses needed approval from the city council. "To this day I have not heard a solution to the terrible spending that we are accused of doing," she said.

Mayor David Kaptain agreed. "If you want to cut the budget, I'd be willing to listen to you every two weeks," he said.

Prigge said he didn't suggest cuts because he had no success when he did that during last year's budget deliberations.

The 2017 budget also includes a slight increase in refuse rates, which pay for the city's contract with Waste Management. Monthly refuse rates for single-family homes, currently at $15.34, will increase to $15.80 next year.

City staff members -- both union and nonunion -- will get 2.5 percent raises, the same as last year. The city employs about 900 people and plans to hire three new workers next year, one of them part-time.

The general fund in 2017 will get an infusion of $3.5 million from reserves, which Councilman Toby Shaw said he was "very excited to see."

The city council last year set a policy of gradually spending down reserves to no less than 30 percent of operational expenses. By the end of 2017, the general fund will have $37.9 million in reserves, or about 32 percent.

The 2017 budget represents a 3 percent or so increase compared with this year's budget. That's because the city postponed to next year some street projects funded by gambling revenues, which were held up by the state for months and finally released in December 2015, city officials said.