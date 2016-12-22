$100 to comfort a grieving family

hello

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Carla Kemp of Winfield.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I have never met the Roettjer family, but they have changed my life. Their 14-year-old son, Kody, died on Oct. 15 after an ATV accident. Kody was in a coma for two weeks before he died. His parents, who are friends of my sister, set up a CaringBridge page, a Facebook page and the hashtag #fightkodyfight to keep friends, family and strangers updated on Kody's condition.

"Kody's dad is a veteran and former police officer who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He was one of the first people on the scene of the accident and said it was the worst thing he had witnessed. He continues posting updates on how he is trying to deal with the loss of his son. His raw emotion breaks my heart, especially during this Christmas season.

"The money would bring much-needed joy to the Roettjers and let them know Kody's memory lives on. #shinekodyshine."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.