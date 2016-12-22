Dawn Patrol: Bensenville park board officially gives leader his 4th job

Bensenville park commissioners voted to approve a contract with their new interim executive director last night, giving Joseph C. Vallez his fourth top management job at the same time in the suburban parks and recreation industry. Full story.

Shakou to open fifth suburban location in Arlington Heights

The fifth suburban location of upscale Asian restaurant Shakou is coming to downtown Arlington Heights next year, village officials said. Shakou, described as a "high-end, urban-style" sit-down restaurant offering sushi and other Asian cuisine, will open inside a 3,000-square-foot space at 70 N. Vail Ave. that until recently was occupied by Armand's Pizzeria. Full story.

Freon leak leads to evacuation of Lake Zurich Jewel-Osco

A Lake Zurich Jewel-Osco was evacuated yesterday while firefighters contained a Freon leak, officials said. Full story.

Aurora man guilty in $1.35 million heroin bust

An Aurora man faces up to 60 years in prison after a judge convicted him of having about 20 pounds of heroin, along with money laundering. Full story.

Thomas Keating

A sitting member of the Streamwood Park District Board, who guided its financial strength and helped shape its vision, has died. Full story.

Democrats critical of DuPage merger plan

The DuPage Democratic Party chairman says he wants the county to revise its proposal to consolidate the election commission and county clerk's office to make the move "truly bipartisan." Full story.

Newly elected McHenry County chairman's consolidation measures pass 23-0

Ahead of a roughly two-hour debate Tuesday centered around revisions to the McHenry County Board's rules and structure, new Chairman Jack Franks posed a question to board members: " ... Are we for reform, or not?" The votes turned out in his favor. Full story.

Glendale Heights man charged with child porn

A 30-year-old Glendale Heights man has been charged with four counts of child pornography as part of a joint investigation by village police and the DuPage County sheriff's department. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 31 degrees this morning. Highs around 38 this afternoon, with lows tonight in the mid 20s. Full story.

Traffic

Construction work has caused restrictions on Washington Street in both directions between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake until Saturday, Dec. 31. Full story.

Bulls do another late fade in loss to Wizards

The Bulls led by 13 points early in the second quarter but faded late and lost to the Wizards 107-97 at the United Center. The Bulls were outscored 30-20 in the final 12 minutes. See McGraw's take.