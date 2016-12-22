Homeowner dies in Hoffman Estates fire

A man who died in a Hoffman Estates house fire Thursday morning was the homeowner and sole occupant, fire officials said.

The fire on the 600 block of Mohave Street was reported by a neighbor across the street at 1:35 a.m., Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Jeff Jorian said.

Firefighters extinguished flames in the rear of the single-story ranch home and found the man in his 50s in a bedroom. The victim was taken to St. Alexis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members have been made aware of the fire and death as the victim's son arrived on the scene early on, Jorian said.

The fire, which caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the home, is being jointly investigated by the State Fire Marshal and Hoffman Estates' fire and police departments, Jorian said.

The house was found to have working smoke detectors, but was not equippped with a sprinkler system.

Hoffman Estates had 22 firefighters at the blaze in addition to ones on the scene due to mutual aid from the Schaumburg and Streamwood fire departments. Helping provide station coverage during the fire were firefighters from Elk Grove Village, Barrington, Hanover Park and Elgin.