Man accused of killing wife in Barrington to be tested for PTSD

A judge will decide in January whether a defense expert will be allowed to sit in on psychological tests for a Barrington man accused of killing his wife after an argument over a coffee maker.

Attorney Robert Hauser has asked to have an observer sit in on tests to determine whether Larry Lotz is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Allowing a defense expert into the room during the testing is common in civil cases, but it's usually not done during criminal cases, attorneys said.

Assistant State's Attorney Lauren Kalcheim Rothenberg told Judge Daniel Shanes Thursday the court-ordered psychiatrist scheduled to meet with Lotz felt having the defense observer in the room would "change the dynamic" of the testing process.

The issue will be discussed further during a status hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.

Lotz, 66, is free on $3 million bail, but is on home confinement after he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for killing his wife, Karen, at their home Jan. 15.

Authorities said Lotz confessed to Barrington Police on video that he shot his 59-year-old wife after she "began to nag him" for leaving the coffee maker on, authorities said.

Lotz retreated to an area above his garage to be alone after the argument, but Karen Lotz used a key to enter the office where Larry Lotz was, authorities said.

He fired four rounds from a .45-caliber pistol at his wife, striking her three times, including once in the head, prosecutors said.

Lotz called his son, who urged him to call 9-1-1, authorities said.

Barrington police arrived at the house before 1 a.m., and rushed Karen Lotz to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington, where she was pronounced dead.

Hauser has said multiple times that Lotz suffers from PTSD, and plans to use an insanity defense at trial.