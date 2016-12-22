Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin OKs sale of land for church expansion

  • The Elgin City Council OK'd the sale of two vacant parking lots at 115-121 Center St. to nearby St. Joseph Catholic Church for $95,000.

The Elgin City Council approved moving forward with the sale of two parking lots to St. Joseph Catholic Church, which is planning a multimillion dollar expansion.

The church at 272 Division St. wants to buy the lots at 115-121 Center St. to build a new church connected to the existing building via the sacristy. The church launched a $3 million capital campaign in October to fund that.

"This is an excellent addition to the downtown for two empty parking lots," Councilman Terry Gavin said.

The 7-1 vote came over the objection of Councilman John Prigge, who said the city moved too fast when his colleagues OK'd setting the $95,000 sale price, determined after two appraisals, in closed session in August.

Councilwoman Rose Martinez abstained from Wednesday's vote. Martinez, a parishioner at St. Joseph, had approached former city manager Sean Stegall twice earlier this year regarding the church's interest in the land.

Prigge, who has called it "a backdoor deal," said he wanted the city to look for potential buyers who'd bring property tax revenues, unlike the church.

Because the lots are in a tax-increment financing district, the city, as required by law, paid for a published legal notice stating it was considering selling the land. Information also was posted on the city's website.

That's hardly comparable to a bona fide effort to market the property, which lacked a "for sale" sign, Prigge said. "You can't even sell a bicycle this way and we are going to sell $95,000 worth of valuable property by this one ad?"

"Trying to twist that process into something it wasn't is just beyond the pale," Councilman John Steffen said.

TIF consultant Steve Friedman, of SB Friedman Development Advisors in Chicago, said the process Elgin followed is "fairly typical."

"Under the TIF statute, you are allowed to do negotiated sales and allow for, at the back end, an opportunity for alternate bids," he said. "There are many different ways to go about marketing property, and you have to look at the facts and the circumstances of the particular situation."

The construction or expansion of churches is funded by parishes, not the diocese, said Penny L. Wiegert, director of communications for the Rockford Diocese. The Elgin parish can apply for grant money from an endowment within the Catholic Foundation, she said.

The city has the option of buying back the parking lots if the church is not built within five years, Corporation Counsel Bill Cogley said.

