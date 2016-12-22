Enjoy the best of season at Volo Bog's WinterFest

Friends of Volo Bog, a nonprofit membership organization, will sell refreshment including cocoa, sodas and cookies during Volo Bog's Winterfest. Courtesy of Stacy L. Iwanicki

Bring your own equipment and enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and hiking on five miles of trails over rolling hills through woodland and prairie at Volo Bog State Natural Area. Courtesy of Stacy L. Iwanicki

Need a cure for Cabin Fever? Volo Bog State Natural Area's 25th Annual WinterFest, from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, is the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor activities to remedy those midwinter doldrums.

For those who prefer to stay indoors, there will be live music, photo contest awards, kids crafts and snacks

For outdoor enthusiasts, take a tour of the bog or enjoy a snow sculpting contest, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and hiking

Indoors:

• Live Music with four talented musicians. Mark Cleveland and Jordi Kleiner will be joined by Chris Strong and Wendy Proulx Bruce for an afternoon of amazing music including singalongs, Native American flute music and more.

Mark Cleveland is a contemporary singer-songwriter who evolved into a recognized World Music performer over the past two decades. He began this musical journey after he was adopted by a Native American elder who encouraged him to explore that part of his heritage. Highlights of his musical career include performing for the Dali Lama, scoring the Chicago Field Museum's Ancient Americas exhibit, recording with Yo-Yo Ma's Cross Roads Project, performing at the Harris Theatre in Millennium Park as part of the Tibetan National Cultural Exhibition and sharing the stage again with Bill Miller and Wade Fernandez among other notable performers.

Jordi Kleiner is one of Chicagoland's most sought after fiddle players. He has played violin since the age of 5 and adapted his classical training from Swarthmore College and Interlochen's Music Camp to Swing, Rock, Irish, Folk, and Blues performances with many area legends. A must see, Jordi adds an exceptional emotional statement to every song. As he says "he brings the icing to the cake." Learn more about Mark & Jordi at www.markclevelmandmusic.com/about.

MC for the event, Chris Strong is a longtime local favorite who performed as part of the duo The Hartland Express for more than four decades. Playing guitar, banjo, ukulele, kazoo and more, Chris now joins other musicians when he can, bringing his talent as a singer, songwriter and all-around fun guy.

Wendy Proulx Bruce is a board-certified music therapist and longtime friend and co-conspirator of Chris Strong. She is a multitalented singer/songwriter who plays piano, guitar, ukulele and flute and has penned some really funny singalongs everyone can all relate to.

• Photo Contest Awards between music sets -- come see who wins.

• Kids winter-themed crafts brought to you by Volo Bog's Youth Art Guild

• Refreshments for sale. Friends of Volo Bog will have hot cocoa, sodas and cookies for sale.

Outdoors:

• Bog Tours! Volo Bog is all the more magical under a blanket of snow. Join the tours to learn about bogs and their winter secrets. Eight start times from which to choose.

• Snow Sculpting Contest. Children and adults alike are invited to enter the snow sculpting contest. There are prizes in four categories; Youth, Teen, Family/Group and Adult. Ask for the rules and the entry form.

• Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing (BYO equipment) and hiking can be enjoyed on five miles of trails over rolling hills through woodland and prairie.

Friends of Volo Bog happily accept donations to support Winterfest and other programs at Volo Bog State Natural Area. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, donations may be tax-deductible.

Volo Bog State Natural Area is an Illinois Department of Natural Resources site located at 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Contact the site at dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or (815) 344-1294.

