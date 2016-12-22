Des Plaines mulls impact fees for building parks

With residential developments sprouting up across Des Plaines and more on the way, the city has been mulling requirements for builders to include green space in projects or pay fees.

City staff and the Des Plaines Park District proposed rules Monday during the city council meeting, but aldermen sent the plan back for changes, complaining some parts were too stringent or ambiguous.

Aldermen all seemed to agree impact fees should be implemented to boost park space in a city with dwindling open real estate. Because the city has been largely developed, buying land and building parks is more expensive.

The city is below the national average for park space. Park and recreation agencies typically provide about 9.5 acres per 1,000 residents, according to the National Recreation and Park Association. Des Plaines' rate is about 5.5 acres per 1,000 residents. Nearby communities have about 7.3 acres per 1,000 residents, according to the city.

Recently, residential developments have been going up across the city. Work is underway on 58 townhouses downtown developed by Lexington Homes. Crews broke ground in late November on Buckingham Place, a $100 million complex with 24 townhouse buildings with 127 units and a five-story, 270-unit apartment building at 800 E. Northwest Hwy. And the city council Monday preliminarily approved plans for a 236-unit complex at East River and Golf roads.

For the past year, city and park district staff members have been studying other suburban communities, many of which have already implemented impact fees. The idea is to implement fair and consistent rules for future residential developers, City Manager Michael Bartholomew said.

Under the proposal, the city would require new developers to either provide a certain amount of park space or pay fees. The city then keeps the money until the park district has determined a piece of land to develop into a park. City council members must approve the park district's plan before releasing the money.

Aldermen had concerns with specifics of the plan, however. The proposal would require developers who want to build five units or more to pay a fee. Fees range from $1,312 to $4,247 per unit, depending on a formula.

Alderman Patricia Haugeberg said requiring a developer who wants to build only five units to provide park space or pay fees is too stringent, and other city council members agreed.

Other parts of the plans were ambiguous, city council members said. The plan does not specify how close to a new development a new park should be placed, and aldermen asked for more specific rules. Mayor Matt Bogusz also said the regulations should ensure the fee money goes toward building new parks, not supplementing the normal operations of the park district.

The city staff will work on changing the rules and return to the city council will an updated proposal, Bartholomew said.