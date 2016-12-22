Des Plaines man gets 27 years for knife attack outside theater

Daniel Dion was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the attempted murder of his co-worker.

A Des Plaines man who brutally stabbed a female co-worker nearly two years ago was sentenced to a near-maximum 27 years in prison Thursday by a Lake County judge who rejected assertions it should have been less.

Judge Daniel Shanes acknowledged Daniel Dion's arrest for trying to kill Katie King of Vernon Hills was his first contact with the criminal justice system and that he had "challenges" in his life. However, those factors did not mitigate how Dion tried to get away with murder, Shanes said.

"You ferociously and viciously stabbed her time and time again," Shanes told the 20-year-old Dion, who remained expressionless for much of the nearly two-hour sentencing hearing. "There's no getting around what you did."

King was stabbed 20 times in the head, chest, neck and back and testified at trial in November that she felt an "explosion of liquid" she thought was water but actually was blood.

"You tried. You planned a murder and an escape," Shanes told Dion. "What you did was cold, calculated, premeditated. You created a plan you intended to end with Miss King's violent death."

Remarkably, King was released from the hospital in eight days. But the aftermath of her injuries has been a struggle, she said in an emotional victim statement.

"I feel like a 60-year-old in a 26-year-old body," she said, dabbing her eyes with a tissue.

King said that to forgive she has to forget, and she could not. She told Dion she was sorry if she gave him the wrong impression and for what will happen to him going forward but she also was fearful.

"I'm afraid of you getting out and taking it out on me to finish the job," she said.

She ended her statement by reciting a poem she had written, a portion of which read: "I have enough angels on my side to make the darkness run and hide."

The sentencing range was six to 30 years. Assistant State's Attorney Lauren Kalcheim Rothenberg had asked for the maximum.

"He did it because he wanted to see what it was like to kill somebody," she said in a closing statement. "It's because he always wanted to and he did it because he thought he could get away with it."

Defense attorney Ian Kasper told Shanes that given Dion's "significant" mental health issues, a 10- to 12-year sentence and intense treatment was appropriate.

Kasper maintained Dion's life changed and mental state worsened in 2007 after his grandfather died. But in finding him guilty last month, a jury said he was not insane or mentally ill at the time of the stabbing in King's car in the parking lot of Century Theater at Deer Park Town Center.

Kasper described Dion as "a very broken man who needs to be fixed."

Dion must serve 85 percent of the sentence and, with 715 days served since his arrest, will be released in about 21 years.

"He is where he has to be," King's mother, Mary, said outside the courtroom. "He wanted to kill Katie, that's the bottom line." She survived through the "grace of God, her strength and her belief," Mary King added.

Katie King and Dion were co-workers who had previously dated and decided to go to a movie.

A shackled Dion stood at the defense table and told Shanes that despite what people think, he wasn't proud of what he did.

"It was despicable," he said, adding he would not use his problems as a crutch.

"There is no justification for what I did to her. I have to cope that I did this to another human being. I'm not a bad person, but I did do a very bad thing."

King still suffers from nerve pain and likely will have to take medication the rest of her life. Her personality also has changed to become more argumentative, according to Mary King.

"Her heart hurts. It's hard for her to trust people in the same way she used to," she said.