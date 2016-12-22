Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/22/2016 7:15 PM

Elgin rallies around two families displaced by fire

  • play this video "It means the world to us"

  • Elgin Public Works crew leader Aaron Neal, center, gave the Bishop children, including Lucas, 14, street signs inscribed with their names, along with some money for the family.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Amy Bishop of Elgin holds her 5-year-old Chihuahua mix, whose brother died in the fire along with two chameleons, a parrot, a fish and a tortoise.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Amy Bishop is greeted by one of the Elgin public works employees who collected donations for the Bishop family after they were displaced by an apartment fire in Elgin earlier this week.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

The Elgin community has shown its Christmas spirit by donating clothes, shoes, money and even a two-week hotel stay for two families with a total of nine children who were displaced by a fire.

Tyrone Strother and Sherian Crawford and their five children, ages 3 months to 11, lived on the first floor of a house converted to apartments on the 300 block of Division Street, while Jeremy and Amy Bishop and their four children, ages 12 to 19, lived on the second floor, where the fire started early Tuesday.

Katrina Bishop, 19, and 16-year-old Lindsey were rescued by firefighters. Katrina suffered burns on her back while her siblings had minor burns. Several family pets died in the fire.

Amy Bishop had posted on her GoFundMe page Tuesday that Katrina's burns were "severe." Katrina, though, said Thursday she was discharged by the hospital, was recovering well and planned to go back to work for Christmas. "I need to make money," she said with a laugh.

A doctor at Advocate Sherman Hospital paid upfront for a two-week hotel stay for the family, Jeremy Bishop said. "I don't even know his name," he said. "We are very grateful."

Others who stepped up to help include Katrina's employer Alicia Eisenmann, owner of Delish Cakes, who made her Elgin store available for donation drop-offs, and Congregation Kneseth Israel of Elgin, which opened its doors to the displaced families and collected donations.

The Elgin Golden K Kiwanis Club is donating $200 to the two families, and the Elgin public works department is donating $1,800.

Public works employees on Thursday paid a visit to the Bishops and also gave each child a mock street sign made with their names. "This is so cool," 12-year-old Kyle said. "I'll put it in my bedroom for sure."

Sherian Crawford said her family, too, is touched by the community's help. The family also created a GoFundMe page.

"They have been great, donating clothes and footwear and stuff," she said. "Whatever they can help with, they're helping. I can't complain. We are grateful for the community."

It was the second time her family lost their possessions in a fire, after one destroyed their Bronx, New York, apartment a few years ago, Sherian Crawford said. "That wasn't our fault as well, so we are going through it again," she said, explaining that first fire was caused by a blowtorch on the roof next door.

The cause of the Elgin fire hasn't been determined yet, Fire Battalion Chief Terry Bruce said. "The investigators were leaning toward baseboard heaters, but it wasn't definitive," he said. "Some of the reports we got was possibly that the bed was on fire first."

Members of the fire department gave out free smoke detectors Thursday afternoon to the Division Street neighborhood as part of a new fire prevention initiative, Bruce said.

Crawford and her family are staying with her parents in Elgin, while landlord Andrew Cuming is working to find them a new place, she said.

Things are dicier for the Bishop family; when the fire occurred they faced a Jan. 6 eviction, Kane County court records show. Cuming directed questions to his attorney, Jeff Meyer, who said the family agreed last week to a judgment of $8,559 in back rent.

"Yes, unfortunately that was happening," Amy Bishop said.

The Bishops also lost six animals: two chameleons, a parrot, a fish, a tortoise and a dog. Only their 5-year-old Chihuahua mix made it out alive.

