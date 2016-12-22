Tollway crash near Gurnee sends 7 to hospitals

A multivehicle crash on I-94 near Gurnee sent seven people to the hospital Thursday evening, authorities said.

The vehicles collided before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 7, Gurnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Heraver said.

All of those injured were able to exit their vehicles on their own, but Heraver said they were taken with nonlife-threatening injuries to two different hospitals. Two patients were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment and two to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan.

The fire and police response to the crash blocked some traffic on the tollway, but Heraver said two lanes remained open even as tow trucks removed the vehicles. Heraver said he did not know exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how it started.

Illinois State Police is investigating the cause of the crash. A state police shift commander was not immediately available Thursday night.