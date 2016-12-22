Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/22/2016 9:05 PM

Tollway crash near Gurnee sends 7 to hospitals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Marie Wilson
 
 

A multivehicle crash on I-94 near Gurnee sent seven people to the hospital Thursday evening, authorities said.

The vehicles collided before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 7, Gurnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Heraver said.

All of those injured were able to exit their vehicles on their own, but Heraver said they were taken with nonlife-threatening injuries to two different hospitals. Two patients were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment and two to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan.

The fire and police response to the crash blocked some traffic on the tollway, but Heraver said two lanes remained open even as tow trucks removed the vehicles. Heraver said he did not know exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how it started.

Illinois State Police is investigating the cause of the crash. A state police shift commander was not immediately available Thursday night.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account