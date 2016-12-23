Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/23/2016 5:20 AM

Arlington Heights Library proposes parking garage upgrades

  • A book drop is located in the lower-level parking garage of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, where officials are considering some $1 million worth of upgrades to better separate pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

    Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • Cars and pedestrians use the same entrance to the Arlington Heights Memorial Library's ground-level garage, but upgrades being considered would delineate clear pathways for each.

    Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

 
Arlington Heights Memorial Library is proposing some $1 million in improvements to its lower-level parking lot that would better delineate where pedestrians should walk and cars should drive.

Many patrons enter the library by way of the ground-level garage directly underneath the building. And those who park in the surface lot south of the library also may walk through the garage to get to the building while crossing paths with cars -- some that may just be passing through to get to the drive-through book drop.

Plans being considered by library officials call for the potential addition of different colored striping or pavement to mark off pedestrian and vehicle pathways, narrowing the garage entrance for cars, changing the flow of traffic, adding signage, and installing a different facade at the garage entrance. Lighting would be improved to make the garage brighter, while the lot itself would be resurfaced.

Library Executive Director Jason Kuhl said the project is meant to improve safety in the lower-level garage.

The proposed upgrades came about after a consultant evaluated the library's garage. The library board's building committee is now looking at the plans before the full board will evaluate the project early next year.

That would set it up to be under construction during the spring.

