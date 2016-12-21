3 teams that might take White Sox's high price for Quintana

Chicago White Sox starter Jose Quintana celebrates with teammates as he walks back to the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. Associated Press

For major-league teams committed to a serious rebuild, what's better than acquiring high-end prospects?

Acquiring more high-end prospects.

The Chicago White Sox did quite well for themselves earlier this month when they started trading away veterans for young pieces.

They got Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe and Victor Diaz from the Boston Red Sox for Chris Sale, and they got Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning from the Washington Nationals for Adam Eaton.

According to MLB.com, Moncada is the White Sox's No. 1 prospect, Giolito is No. 2, Kopech is No. 3, Lopez is No. 4, Basabe is No. 9 and Dunning is No. 10.

"I definitely think it's amazing to be coming over to the White Sox with a bunch of young talent," Giolito said. "It's a great opportunity for us all to develop and get better and hopefully put a really good team together in Chicago."

Trading Sale and Eaton gave the White Sox's moribund farm system needed life and provides a new kind of hope for the future.

As an added bonus for fans of the rebuild, Sox general manager Rick Hahn has made it quite clear he's not finished dealing.

Jose Quintana is still on the market, and the No. 2 starter behind erstwhile ace Sale is attracting plenty of attention that should eventually bring even more prospects to the White Sox.

Here are the three teams rumored to be most interested in Quintana:

Pirates

After three straight playoff appearances, Pittsburgh finished 78-83 last season, 25 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

The Pirates are looking to bolster their rotation and adding Quintana -- who has a combined 3.35 ERA over the last four seasons and is owed only $15.85 million over the next two years with club options of $10.5 million in 2019 and '20 -- would instantly address that need.

Like Sale and Eaton, the Sox are asking a lot for Quintana. That means Pittsburgh would have to part with outfielder Austin Meadows, their top positional prospect, Tyler Glasnow, their top pitching prospect who made it to the majors last season, and either first baseman Josh Bell, who projects as a designated hitter, or shortstop Kevin Newman.

The Pirates have been hoarding their young talent for years, so that philosophy has to change if they want a top-end starter like Quintana.

Astros

Houston has been extremely active this off-season, trading for catcher Brian McCann and signing free agents Josh Reddick and Carlos Beltran.

That adds more muscle to an already potent lineup, but the Astros still have a glaring need for a starting pitcher.

Naturally, they are interested in Quintana, and Peter Gammons reported the White Sox are asking for Francis Martes, Kyle Tucker and Joe Musgrove.

Martes is Houston's No. 1 prospect and Tucker is ranked No. 2. Musgrove made it to the majors last season and was 4-4 with a 4.06 ERA.

The problem with this potential trade pairing? Martes and Musgrove are starting pitchers, and the Sox have already landed Giolito, Lopez, Kopech and Dunning.

Tucker is a 19-year-old outfielder with power potential.

Yankees

Is Quintana headed back to the Bronx?

That is entirely up to the Yankees, who actually lost Quintana to the White Sox as a minor-league free agent in 2011.

New York is loaded with prospects and can offer the Sox young talent like outfielders Clint Frazier, Aaron Judge and Blake Rutherford, shortstop Gleyber Torres (acquired from the Cubs for Aroldis Chapman) and infielder Jorge Mateo.