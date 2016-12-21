EU sends complaints to Poland over adherence to rule of law

Protesters stand along a fence in front of the parliament. in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Although the ruling Law and Justice party announced that they won't introduce restrictions on media access in parliament, a plan that had sparked days of bitter protests, the parliament was surrounded by fences and more officers blocking the access to the building. Associated Press

A woman puts flowers on a fence set up by the police to block access to the parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Although the ruling Law and Justice party announced that they won't introduce restrictions on media access in parliament, a plan that had sparked days of bitter protests, the parliament building was surrounded by fences and more officers. Associated Press

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the populist ruling Law and Justice party, speaks during a press conference with Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, left, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Opposition lawmakers are vowing to continue a sit-in in parliament through the holidays while sporadic street protests have been taking place for nearly a week over government actions that the opposition decries as anti-democratic. Associated Press

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the populist ruling Law and Justice party, looks on during a press conference as Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, left, speaks, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Opposition lawmakers are vowing to continue a sit-in in parliament through the holidays while sporadic street protests have been taking place for nearly a week over government actions that the opposition decries as anti-democratic. Associated Press

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the populist ruling Law and Justice party, speaks during a press conference as a political crisis drags on, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Opposition lawmakers are vowing to continue a sit-in in parliament through the holidays while sporadic street protests have been taking place for nearly a week over government actions that the opposition decries as anti-democratic. Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland -- The European Union has increased its criticism of the Polish government on its rule of law principles and has issued more recommendations for Warsaw to fix its problems.

EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans said Wednesday that the 28-nation bloc "will not drop this matter" until the Polish government addresses questions about the independence of its judiciary and other issues perceived as backsliding on fundamental political rights.

The new EU warnings came as a bitter political standoff in Poland hardened, with opposition politicians vowing to continue a sit-in inside parliament through the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

At the heart of the matter is whether the populist and nationalist Law and Justice party is taking an authoritarian turn and eroding democratic institutions.