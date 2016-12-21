Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/21/2016 5:30 AM

Believe Project: $100 to help ailing Prospect High staffer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

    The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

 

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Lynn Istwan of Mount Prospect.

Here is an excerpt of Lynn's story:

"Carol Martin was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disorder, in the middle of 2016. She's had several surgeries, but the infection has caused her to lose both her legs below the knee, her left hand, and fingers on her right hand. Carol remains in the hospital as of today.

"The family is devastated, along with those who know her from Prospect High School. She is known and loved for her kindness by students, parents and co-workers.

"As you can imagine, medical bills are astronomical. The $100 can be applied to future prosthetics and modifying her home of 35 years to be accessible to her."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account