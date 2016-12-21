Believe Project: $100 to help ailing Prospect High staffer

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Lynn Istwan of Mount Prospect.

Here is an excerpt of Lynn's story:

"Carol Martin was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disorder, in the middle of 2016. She's had several surgeries, but the infection has caused her to lose both her legs below the knee, her left hand, and fingers on her right hand. Carol remains in the hospital as of today.

"The family is devastated, along with those who know her from Prospect High School. She is known and loved for her kindness by students, parents and co-workers.

"As you can imagine, medical bills are astronomical. The $100 can be applied to future prosthetics and modifying her home of 35 years to be accessible to her."

