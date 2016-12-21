Dawn Patrol: St. Charles police search for masked robber

hello

Authorities released this surveillance image from Saturday's robbery of the 7-Eleven store at 1705 W. Main St. in St. Charles. Courtesy of St. Charles police

St. Charles police searching for masked robber

St. Charles police are offering a cash reward for information about the robbery of a convenience store Saturday night, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Full story.

Body believed to be missing Aurora woman

The search for a missing Aurora woman ended Tuesday when police and volunteers found a body near Edgelawn Drive and Jericho Road. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Paloma Aguado, 12, plays the vihuela and Emily Ayala, 13, plays the guitar with the new Mariachi Los Rayos de Leman Middle School band during an open rehearsal Monday in West Chicago.

West Chicago music teachers Janet Sikma and James Wallace hoped the launch of a mariachi band at Leman Middle School would be successful, but after just a few months they're already seeing it has made a profound impact on the community. Full story.

Crash delays Union Pacific Northwest trains

No one was injured Tuesday evening when a Metra train struck a unoccupied, parked car near a set of elevated tracks. Full story.

Buffalo Grove man honored for helping save boy who was drowning

A Buffalo Grove resident who saved a boy from drowning while on vacation in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, over the summer received a national award Tuesday from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. Full story.

1 thief flashes gun after men stole saw blades in Naperville

Police are on the lookout for two men who stole saw blades from a Naperville business, then flashed a gun to store security on their way out of the parking lot. Full story.

Weather

Some clouds and 20 degrees this morning. Highs around 35 this afternoon, with lows tonight in the upper 20s. Full story.

Traffic

Construction of the new Route 390 extension continues to reduce Prospect Avenue to one lane in Itasca between Granville Avenue and Pierce Road. Full traffic.

Senators goalie Mike Condon saves a shot by the Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger during the third period of Tuesday night's game at the United Center. Ottawa won 4-3. - Associated Press

For one night Blackhawks' victories stopped, as Ottawa used a 3-goal second period to snap Chicago's five-game winning streak. See beat writer John Dietz's take here.

Matthew McConaughey stars as dapper koala Buster Moon and writer/director Garth Jennings voices elderly lizard Miss Crawly in "Sing." - Illumination Entertainment

"Sing" leans heavily on easy commercial hits from Katy Perry, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and others, plus flicker-fast camera shots and a barrage of silly, kid-friendly jokes, Dann Gire writes. Read his full review here.