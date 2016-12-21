Rolling Meadows narrows list of new fire station sites

Rolling Meadows officials are narrowing down a list of a dozen sites around town that could serve as locations for two new fire stations.

The city council will meet in closed session Jan. 10 when aldermen could agree to authorize the city's staff to make purchase offers to private property owners for their land.

Where exactly those properties are hasn't been disclosed, but generally speaking, fire department officials say Fire Station 15 at 3111 Meadow Drive would be replaced with a new station to the south, and Fire Station 16 at 2455 S. Plum Grove Road would be replaced with a station to the east.

Fire Chief Scott Franzgrote said a study has shown the area with the greatest fire risk hazard is the Algonquin Road corridor because of the number of wood frame, multistory apartment buildings that don't have fire sprinklers.

The greatest call volume for fires comes from the east and south sides of the city, while EMS calls are predominant along the Kirchoff Road corridor, Franzgrote said.

Rolling Meadows officials have been talking about whether to move and/or build fire stations for more than a decade. The council decided to build a third station on Algonquin Road in 2014 but reversed course the next year, deciding to remain with two stations but in new locations.

During a meeting Tuesday night, some aldermen expressed frustration with how long the process has taken, while one reiterated his opposition to the current plans.

"What's frustrated me through this process is speed," Alderman Brad Judd said. "Nothing ever gets done in any kind of private-sector reasonable time frame."

Alderman Mike Cannon said he was hopeful the estimated $9 million project would be financed by March to take advantage of low interest rates.

"To me, if we don't get this done in a couple months, that's unacceptable," said Cannon, who is running for mayor in the April election.

City Manager Barry Krumstok said locations must still be finalized and architectural drawings completed before going to the bond market for financing. Once the city borrows the money, it has about a year to use most of it.

Krumstok said the city plans to borrow more than just $9 million for the fire stations so it can also pay for citywide infrastructure projects including water, sewer and street repairs.

Alderman Len Prejna, another mayoral candidate, said he opposes moving the fire stations because of the cost involved.

The third mayoral candidate is Dave Whitney, chairman of the zoning board of appeals.

Krumstok said he believes there is "momentum" from a majority of the city council to keep the current project going. Aldermen have the power to continue or halt current plans when they take votes to purchase properties for the fire stations and go out to bond to pay for construction.