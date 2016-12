Crash involving Cook County Sheriff deputy closes lane on I-294

One left lane is shut down on northbound I-294 due to a crash involving a Cook County Sheriff deputy, authorities said.

The 5:31 a.m. crash resulted in only minor injuries, officials from the Illinois State Police said.

The accident remains under investigation, officials said.

Delays of about 2 hours are being reported.