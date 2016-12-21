Shakou to open fifth suburban location in Arlington Heights

The fifth suburban location of an upscale Asian restaurant group is coming to downtown Arlington Heights next year, village officials said.

Shakou, described as a "high-end, urban-style" sit-down restaurant offering sushi and other Asian cuisine, will open inside a 3,000-square-foot space at 70 N. Vail Ave. that until recently was occupied by Armand's Pizzeria.

Earlier this month, Armand's relocated a block away to a larger location at 101 W. Campbell St., where Circa 57, a 1950s-style diner, closed last year. Armand's owners had been leasing their first Arlington Heights location until deciding to buy the building down the block to house their larger restaurant.

Shakou opened its first location in Libertyville in 2013, followed by restaurants in St. Charles and Barrington in 2015. It also has a Park Ridge location.

Crews will begin work soon on renovations for Shakou's new 176-seat restaurant in Arlington Heights, which is projected to open in the spring or early summer of 2017, according to Charles Witherington-Perkins, the village's director of planning and community development.

"It's a great restaurant, and they're going to really add to the dining entertainment complement we have already," he said.

The restaurant is expected to have large windows that will open to a renovated outdoor dining patio, officials said.

Once Armand's owners started to look at relocating, village officials began working with the property owner and owner of Shakou -- conversations that eventually led to the recent execution of a lease.

Shakou, which means "social life" in Japanese, has garnered a number of accolades, including being named one of the Top 100 "Hot Spot" Restaurants in America by Open Table.