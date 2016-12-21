Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/24/2016 2:55 PM

Volunteer spirit alive and well on Christmas Eve

  • Sisters-in-law Melissa Leuck, left, of Vernon Hills, and Susan Leuck of Kenosha pack meals on Christmas Eve at Feed My Starving Children in Libertyville.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Angie Sontag of Libertyville volunteers at Feed My Starving Children in Libertyville on Saturday, with her daughter, Emily, and her mother, Pam Ruminski, right, of LaPorte, Indiana.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Nine-year-old Victoria Nenadovic, of Lincolnshire, volunteers on Christmas Eve at Feed My Starving Children in Libertyville.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Diane Iwema of Gurnee, right, and Maeve Schumacher of Lake Zurich pack meals with Gurnee Community Church members at Feed My Starving Children in Libertyville.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Families, church groups and others put their community spirit into action on Christmas Eve, volunteering at suburban locations of Feed My Starving Children.

At Libertyville, Schaumburg and Aurora, volunteers assemble the nourishing MannaPack™ meals, which will be distributed to victims of Hurricane Matthew, and schools, clinics, orphanages and feeding programs in 70 countries.

Feed My Starving Children offers select holiday sessions, for people who want to volunteer as part of the their holiday experience.

The special holiday sessions are called "fully invested," with volunteers paying $50 each or $150 per household. The $50 donation covers the cost of one box of 216 MannaPack meals, which feeds a child for seven months, according to Feed My Starving Children officials.

During regular packing sessions, volunteers are not required to pay.

The next "fully invested" holiday packing session will be held New Year's Eve. All three locations will have volunteer packing sessions from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit organization founded in 1987. Its goal is to tackle worldwide hunger through easily assembled nutritious meals.

For information, visit www.fmsc.org.

