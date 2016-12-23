Movies and more: 7 options for Christmas Day

Maybe you're looking for something fun to do after Christmas dinner. Or maybe you just don't celebrate the holiday. Either way, you don't have to hibernate at home if you feel like getting out on Christmas Day.

Yes, most places are closed. But here are seven ideas for Sunday that don't involve round-the-clock holiday movies on TV.

1. Enjoy a free stroll through the Morton Arboretum or the Botanic Garden. The grounds of both spots are open, though the holiday extras are not. Check websites for full details. The arboretum is open from 7 a.m. to sunset. It's at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. The garden is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. The Regenstein Center and Wonderland Express are closed. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org.

An Amur leopard cub made his public debut last month at Brookfield Zoo, which is open Christmas Day. - Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo

2. Visit Brookfield Zoo. Holiday Magic activities are on hold Christmas Day. Still, you can see your favorite animals from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. $17.85; $12.50 seniors and kids. (708) 688-8000 or czs.org.

A life-size Santa and a snowman, created from Lego bricks, are among the attractions at Legoland Discovery Center in Schaumburg, which is open Sunday. - Courtesy of Legoland

3. Check out Legoland Discovery Center. Lego lovers can enjoy a number of attractions including a winter wonderland and a life-size Lego Santa. Legoland, at Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Day. General admission is $19. (847) 592-9700 or legolanddiscoverycenter.com/chicago.

4. Go skating at Frozemont. The outdoor rink at Rosemont's MB Financial Park will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. It's free if you have your own skates, $8 to rent. mbparkatrosemont.com.

5. Hit the slopes. Villa Olivia in Bartlett is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1401 W. Lake St. (630) 289-1000 or villaolivia.com. Four Lakes Ski & Snowboard Area is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. (630) 964-2550 or fourlakessnowsports.com. Check websites for rates and rental information.

6. Ooh and ahh at Mooseheart's seventh annual Holiday Lights display. The drive-through display is open from 5 to 9 p.m. and features more than 80 lighted displays along a 1.8-mile route. Mooseheart is between North Aurora and Batavia, two miles north of I-88 on Route 31. $10 per car, cash only. mooseheart.org.

Looking for a kid-friendly Christmas movie? "Sing" should fill the bill. -

7. Take in a movie. You can choose between big-budget adventures including "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," more serious fare such as "Manchester by the Sea" or the kid-friendly "Sing."