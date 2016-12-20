Red Sox trade pitcher Clay Buchholz to Phillies

hello

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have traded right-hander Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league second baseman Josh Tobias.

Buchholz was the odd man out in a Boston rotation that added Chris Sale this offseason.

Now 32, Buchholz pitched a no-hitter in 2007 in his second major league game. He is a two-time All-Star but he has been inconsistent through his career. In all, he is 81-61 with a 3.96 ERA in parts of 10 big league seasons. He was 8-10 with a 4.78 ERA this year.

The 24-year-old Tobias has hit .301 in 188 minor league games since being selected by the Phillies in the 10th round of the 2015 amateur draft.