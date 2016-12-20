Breaking News Bar
 
New York Giants place Vereen, Nassib on injured reserve

Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have placed running back Shane Vereen and backup quarterback Ryan Nassib on injured reserve.

The Giants announced the moves Tuesday, a day after disclosing that Vereen had reinjured the triceps muscle that put him on injured reserve after the third week of the season. Nassib has had a recurring elbow injury this season.

The Giants signed linebacker Ishaq Williams off their practice squad, as well as running back George Winn.

With Nassib sidelined, Josh Johnson becomes Manning's backup. Johnson has appeared in 29 games with five starts but hasn't played in a regular-season game since Dec. 22, 2013, for Cincinnati against Minnesota. He last threw a regular-season pass on Dec. 11, 2011, for Tampa Bay at Jacksonville. His most recent start was Dec. 4, 2011 against Carolina.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

