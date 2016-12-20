Breaking News Bar
 
Rio Mayor Paes changes plans about teaching at Columbia

  • FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes gives a press conference about Olympic preparations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Paes, who talked openly of plans to teach next year at New York's Columbia University after helping to pull off the Olympics, now says he's changed his mind.

By STEPHEN WADE
Associated Press
 
 

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who talked openly of plans to teach next year at New York's Columbia University after helping pull off the Olympics, says he's changed his mind.

His office confirmed to The Associated Press that he would not be teaching as planned at Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs. The statement said the position "would hold him with many obligations," and added "the mayor intends to have flexibility to come and go from the U.S."

Paes' reputation has been tarnished in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a state judge froze his assets as a prosecutor investigates if he waived environmental fees for the developer of Rio's Olympic golf course.

