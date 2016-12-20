Breaking News Bar
 
Bengals waive long snapper Tyler Ott

Associated Press
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals waived long snapper Tyler Ott on Tuesday, no longer needing a backup with Clark Harris recovered from a groin injury.

Cincinnati signed Ott after Harris got hurt during a loss to Buffalo Nov. 20. He played in three games while Harris recovered. Ott was inactive as Harris returned to long snapping during a 24-20 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday that eliminated the Bengals (5-8-1) from playoff contention.

The Bengals didn't make a corresponding move to fill the roster spot.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

