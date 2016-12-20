Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) as Grizzlies forward James Ennis, center, moves for position in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis (8) shoots between Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4), Celtics center Al Horford, second from right, and Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) battle for control of the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels, left, shoots against Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, right, drives against Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels (30) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (30) and center Kelly Olynyk (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 44 points, including 36 after halftime to lead the Boston Celtics past the Memphis Grizzlies 112-109 in overtime Tuesday night.

After the Grizzlies took a 106-105 lead on a rebound basket by Tony Allen with 1:10 left in the extra period, the Celtics scored the next five points.

Al Horford had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Celtics, who overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to win their third straight. Avery Bradley added 16 points.

Thomas also matched his career best for 3-pointers, going 7 of 10 from outside the arc.

Marc Gasol and Troy Daniels led Memphis with 24 points apiece. Mike Conley had 19 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who lost their third in a row - all at home.

With the game tied at 97, Gasol's turnaround 8-footer with 2 seconds left in regulation bounced off the rim. With less than a second left, Horford failed to convert an inbounds pass at the rim, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Thomas had seven points, including four free throws down the stretch.

The Celtics fought back from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter, finally finding their 3-point accuracy led by Thomas. Boston ended the night 12 of 37 from outside the arc, 11 of 22 after halftime.

Thomas' fifth 3-pointer pulled Boston even at 78-all with just under 8 minutes left in regulation. Bradley scored seven of the Celtics' next nine points to give Boston a 90-87 lead with just more than 3 minutes left.

The teams traded the lead down the stretch before the two misfires in the final seconds sent the game to overtime.

Memphis shot 34 percent in the first half, but that was better than 29 percent for the Celtics, who missed all but one of 15 shots outside the arc.

Gasol was 5 of 13, but converted a pair of 3-pointers en route to 15 points. The Grizzlies took the lead to as many as 17 in the half before carrying a 45-31 advantage into the break.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Thomas has led the Celtics in scoring the last three games. He scored 37 points two times previously this season. His previous career best was 38 on three occasions. . Boston missed all six of its 3-pointers in the first quarter and eight total before Gerald Green converted the ninth attempt in the second quarter. . The Celtics' 31 points in the first half were a Boston low for a half this season. The previous low was 39 in the first half against Dallas on Nov. 16. . Bradley has reached double figures in all 28 Celtics games this season. ... Boston played its first overtime game of the season.

Grizzlies: Gasol, who missed all nine of his 3-pointers over the last two games, converted his first two attempts against Boston. . Memphis, which shot 30 percent in Sunday's loss to the Jazz, made only one of its first 11 shots. . By the middle of the second quarter, Memphis already had 10 offensive rebounds, the 10th straight game in which the Grizzlies reached that mark. ... Memphis won its previous four overtime games this season.

YOUNG AND OLD

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, at 40, is one of the youngest coaches in the NBA. Meanwhile, on the other sideline, Vince Carter, at 39-plus the oldest active player in the league, came off the bench to play for the Grizzlies. Carter is about 3 months younger than Stevens.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Wrap up a three-game road trip Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.

Grizzlies: Memphis got out of town quickly en route to Detroit to play the Pistons on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season on the second night of back-to-backs.