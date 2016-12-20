Perron scores in overtime, Blues beat Stars 3-2

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) keeps the puck from Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) defends the goal against St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) and defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) defends the goal against Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) vie for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

Dallas Stars left wing Antoine Roussel (21) slides into St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19) can't stop a goal scored by Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza, not shown, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie (25) reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza (90) reacts to scoring a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34), Kyle Brodziak (28) and Jay Bouwmeester (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) skates over to teammate Jay Bouwmeester (19) after Schwartz scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) defends the goal against St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates with teammate Brad Hunt (77) after Perron scored the game-winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. The Blues won 3-2. Associated Press

DALLAS -- David Perron put in a wraparound goal at 1:55 of overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

On a delayed penalty, Perron picked up a loose puck to the left of the net, skated behind it and scored from the right side before Dallas goalie Antti Niemi could recover.

St. Louis' Patrik Berglund had tied the game 2-2 with 31 seconds left in the second period. Jaden Schwartz scored in the first period for the Blues and Jake Allen had 36 saves.

Jason Spezza scored for a 2-1 lead less than a minute before Berglund tied the game, and assisted on Patrick Eaves' power-play goal in the first period.

Niemi finished with 19 saves.

In the closing minutes of regulation, Dallas' Johnny Oduya and the Blues' Jori Lehtera had good scoring chances.

The Blues killed the first penalty in a double-minor for high-sticking to Vladimir Tarasenko, but Eaves scored 16 seconds into the second at 7:04 of the first period. Spezza led Eaves with an easy pass into the right faceoff circle. He drilled a shot past a screen by Tyler Seguin and off Allen into the lower right corner.

Later in the first, Paul Stastny shot from the slot. The rebound went to Schwartz, who beat Oduya to the puck on the left side at 11:15.

Neither team scored in the second until Dallas' Spezza put in the rebound of Jiri Hudler's shot at with 1:24 remaining.

St. Louis tied the game with 31 seconds to go. Berglund shot from the slot through a tight group of Niemi, Oduya and the Blues' Perron. Dallas challenged the goal, claiming goaltender interference, but it was upheld.

NOTES: The Blues had killed all 14 penalties in their previous six games. Dallas, 1 for 16 in the previous five games, went 1 for 3. ... Spezza has four goals and two assists in his last four games vs. St. Louis. ... Stastny has a goal and five assists in his last three games in Dallas. ... Perron has had a minor penalty in six straight games. ... Dallas LW Curtis McKenzie and Blues D Joel Edmundson received major penalties for fighting along the St. Louis blue line at 5:06 of the third period. ... Stars C Cody Eakin sat out the second game of his four-game suspension for charging Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist. ... Dallas had been 1-8-3 overall and 0-4-1 at home this season in games following a victory.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night in the finale of a two-game trip. Tarasenko had a hat trick in a 5-4 win over the Lightning on Dec. 1.

Stars: Host Los Angeles on Friday night to finish a five-game homestand.