updated: 12/20/2016 10:57 PM

Kings fine Cousins for tirade at Bee reporter

  • Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, goes to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento Kings have issued center DeMarcus Cousins a "substantial fine" for a recent altercation with a Sacramento Bee reporter.

The Kings announced the punishment in a statement Tuesday. Cousins says in the statement that he chose the wrong time to confront Bee columnist Andy Furillo about an article he wrote that referenced Cousins' brother, Jaleel.

The Sacramento Bee reported the fine was for $50,000.

Cousins pointed a finger in Furillo's face during a profanity-laced tirade on Dec. 12 following a win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Cousins says he is "fiercely protective of my friends and family, and I let my emotions get the best of me in the situation." He apologized to "teammates, fans and the Kings organization," but did not include an apology to Furillo.

Kings coach Dave Joerger says he is "not going to spend another thought" on the issue. On Monday, the coach called Cousins' actions "excessive," but also said he thought the Bee was not practicing fair reporting in regard to Cousins.

