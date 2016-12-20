Blackhawks' goalie Crawford hopes to play Friday

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford has missed nearly three weeks of NHL action since undergoing an appendectomy on Dec. 2. He could return to action on Friday against Colorado. Associated Press/file

Before going to bed in a Philadelphia hotel room on Dec. 2, Corey Crawford felt like he was coming down with the flu.

When he woke up the next morning, though, team trainer Mike Gapski and Dr. Michael Terry quickly deduced something more serious was happening to the Blackhawks' starting goalie, and they rushed him to a nearby hospital.

"It didn't really hurt. It was a pretty good surgery," said Crawford, who underwent an emergency appendectomy and has missed nearly three weeks worth of games. "Our trainers did a good job and our team doctor, all of them helped me out. And the doctor in Philly, too. He did a really good job.

"I was able to get right out of there and back on the plane. That was nice."

Crawford has been on the ice for six straight days, including Tuesday's morning skate at the United Center before the Hawks took on the Senators.

"It's good to be back on the ice and seeing shots again," said Crawford, who hopes to return to game action Friday when the Hawks host the Avalanche.

In Crawford's absence, Scott Darling has been solid, if not spectacular, going 6-2-1 with a .938 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average in nine starts in net.

Darling and Crawford's season numbers are near mirror images, too:

• Crawford is 12-6-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.27 goals against average.

• Darling is 10-2-2/.927/2.22.

Going forward, coach Joel Quenneville said Darling may have earned more playing time than a typical backup.

"It will get some discussion knowing that we'll keep an eye on Corey," Quenneville said. "Going into this season you anticipated him playing all the back to backs and getting more based on performance and gauging how Crow is handling it as well."

Said Crawford of Darling: "He stole a few games there (with) some great performances."

After allowing 13 goals in his first four starts, Crawford was nearly impenetrable, giving up more than 2 goals in just four of his next 16 starts before the surgery sidelined him.

So is he worried about getting his groove back?

"It'd be nice to get the feeling back right away," Crawford said. "That's the plan. That's what I'm trying to do, or build on in practice. I can't wait to get back in there."