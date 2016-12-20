Coaches agree: Bears game against Packers was worst tackling performance

hello

The plethora of missed tackles in Sunday's loss to the Packers didn't escape the notice of coaches.

When defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked if the tackling was "deficient," he said, "Yeah, deficient is being nice. We had a bad tackling day. We've been a good tackling team most of the two years we've been here. That was our worst tackling game. It really hurt us."

Egregious missed tackles were instrumental in Ty Montgomery's 61-yard run (linebackers John Timu, Nick Kwiatkoski and Leonard Floyd) and in his 4-yard TD run (cornerback Tracy Porter), and also on Christine Michael's 42-yard TD run (cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc).

"It was our poorest tackling game for sure," coach John Fox said. "Some of it was the opponent and some of it we just didn't execute very well. It's something we've talked about and was a must for the game against Green Bay. So it's something where our antenna's up, and we're working on this week."

Montgomery, a wide receiver converted to running back because of an injury epidemic at the position, rolled up 162 yards on just 16 carries.

"First off, you've got to give their running backs credit," Fangio said. "They did a great job of running, but we did a poor job of tackling. It's that simple."

Well, we're waiting:

After having his knee scoped in August, cornerback Kyle Fuller has missed the entire preseason and regular season, which seems an inordinately long time to be out following a relatively minor surgical procedure.

The 2014 first-round pick, who had an inconsistent first two seasons, has been back at practice for three weeks but has yet to show coaches an inclination to get back in the action.

"Any time a guy's hurt, there's three stages to getting back to the field," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "A: You've got to get medical clearance, B: The player's got to say he's ready to go and feels confident and he's champing at the bit to go play. And then the coaches get involved and see if he's better than what the other choices are, and if he really is back to being able to play.

"'A' has happened. 'B' hasn't, so C is a non-issue."

Neither Fangio, nor anyone else, anticipated such a prolonged absence for Fuller when he opted for the scope in mid-August.

"I really didn't know," Fangio said. "I don't try to get into the medical part. Until they're medically cleared and until the player is ready to go and says he's ready, then I try and put my two cents in. Until then, I try not to think too much about it."

Injury report:

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle), linebackers Pernell McPhee (knee) and Willie Young (knee) and cornerbacks Cre'Von LeBlanc (knee) and Tracy Porter (knee) did not practice.

Running back Ka'Deem Carey (shoulder), wide receivers Josh Bellamy (shoulder) and Deonte Thompson (rib), offensive linemen Bobby Massie (toe) and Josh Sitton (ankle), defensive linemen Akiem Hicks (quad) and Cornelius Washington (neck/back) and cornerbacks Bryce Callahan (knee) and Johnthan Banks (ankle) were limited.

Coming and going: Running back Bralon Addison was signed to the active roster, wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe) was placed on injured reserve and offensive lineman Cornelius Edison was waived.

Addison was undrafted out of Oregon and signed with the Denver Broncos but was cut just before the start of the season.

Shut out:

For the first time since the 1998 season, the Bears will not be represented in the Pro Bowl, unless someone is added as a replacement after multiple players back out of the meaningless game for various reasons.

Even then, the 3-11 Bears might get shut out.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.