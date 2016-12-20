The Latest: English city beefs up Christmas market security

Police guard a Christmas market after a truck ran into the crowded Christmas market in Berliin Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Associated Press

A police officer with a submachine gun stands guard after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Several people have been killed in the incident. Associated Press

A firefighter walks past a star after a truck ran into crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, killing several people. Associated Press

Police stand beside a damaged truck which ran into crowded Christmas market in Berliin Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Associated Press

Firefighters look at a toppled Christmas tree after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Associated Press

BERLIN -- The Latest on investigation of truck rampage in Berlin Christmas market (all times local):

9:40

Police in the English city of Manchester say they are increasing patrols of many popular Christmas markets following the attack in Berlin.

Police said Tuesday they had added extra protection at the 10 market sites, which are often thronged with shoppers in the days before Christmas.

Assistant chief Debbie Ford says the increase is in line with Britain's "national response." The country's terror threat has long been judged to be severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

She says there is no intelligence suggesting an attack in greater Manchester is imminent.

___

9:25 a.m.

German police have searched a large shelter for asylum-seekers in Berlin in response to the fatal attack on Christmas market Monday.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that up to 250 officers took part in the operation at the now-defunct Tempelhof airport overnight.

It quoted a spokesman for Berlin's office for refugee affairs, Sascha Langenbach, saying four men in the late 20s were questioned by police but nobody was arrested.

Several German media, citing unnamed security sources, reported that the suspect in the attack was a Pakistani man who entered Germany late 2015 or early this year.

Police declined to comment on the reports, referring questions to federal prosecutors who didn't immediately respond to calls Tuesday.

___

8:10 a.m.

Germany's top security official is ordering flags at federal buildings to be flown at half-staff in the wake of Monday's truck attack in Berlin.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in a statement Tuesday that the decision was taken as a mark of sympathy following the attack.

Authorities say at least 12 people were killed and almost 50 injured when a heavily laden truck slammed into a Christmas market in the west of the German capital.

___

Associated Press writers Frank Jordan in Berlin and Greg Katz in London contributed.