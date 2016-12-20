Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/20/2016 7:00 AM

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Jordan attack

  • Jordanian security forces guard an entrance, left, as boys walk past in the morning mist in front of Karak Castle in the central town of Karak, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital Amman, in Jordan Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks Sunday, including at the Karak Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing seven officers, two local civilians and a woman visiting from Canada, officials said.

  • A member of the Jordanian Gendarmerie holds a portrait of his killed colleague Lieutenant Colonel Saed al-Maaytah, as he prepares for the funeral near the town of Karak, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital Amman, in Jordan Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks Sunday, including at the Karak Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing seven officers, two local civilians and a woman visiting from Canada, officials said.

  • Members of the Jordanian Gendarmerie, other police, and residents mourn the death of Lieutenant Colonel Saed al-Maaytah, as his body is laid in the ground at his funeral near the town of Karak, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital Amman, in Jordan Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks Sunday, including at the Karak Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing seven officers, two local civilians and a woman visiting from Canada, officials said.

AMMAN, Jordan -- The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of shooting attacks in Jordan that killed nine Jordanians and a Canadian tourist.

The U.S.-based group SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant internet traffic, forwarded the Arabic-language claim to reporters on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear where IS was released the claim.

Sunday's shootings took place in the central Jordanian town of Karak. Hours after the initial attack, four gunmen were shot and killed by Jordanian security forces during a standoff at Karak Castle, a Crusader fortress and tourist destination.

The IS claim said that "four soldiers of the Caliphate" armed with machine guns and hand grenades carried out the attacks.

IS set up a self-declared "caliphate" in parts of Syria and Iraq after seizing the territory in 2014.

