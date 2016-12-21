Breaking News Bar
 
Volcano eruption in Aleutian Islands sparks aviation alert

By Associated Press
The Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued its highest level of alert for aviation after what it says was a brief eruption of a volcano on the Aleutian Islands on Tuesday.

The observatory says pilots reported the Bogoslof volcano on Bogoslof Island, which is part of the Aleutian Islands, erupted about 4 p.m. Alaska time.

The pilots told the observatory that a volcanic ash cloud rose to 34,000 feet.

The observatory says in a press release that satellite data show a short-lived explosion just before 4 p.m. that drifted to the south about 15 minutes later. The observatory says a subsequent pilot report at 4:50 p.m. said the volcanic activity had decreased.

The observatory said later that the steam and ash cloud had mostly dissipated, adding it posed little air-quality problems for local communities.

The volcano is located about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

