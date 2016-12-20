Believe Project: $100 to support son who has a brain tumor

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Diana Wilhelm of Elk Grove Village.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My son works for the Peace Corps in Rwanda, Africa, previously serving as a volunteer in El Salvador. Due to headaches, eyesight problems and slight hearing loss, he recently had an MRI done in Rwanda, and it was discovered he has a brain tumor. He hurriedly booked a one-way flight home.

"His insurance company is refusing to pay the airfare, telling him that South Africa would be where he should have gone for treatment. Because he knows no one in South Africa and all his family is in the U.S., he chose to come home.

"The check for $100 will help him pay the airfare, and his grateful parents will help with the rest. He has a long road ahead of him."

