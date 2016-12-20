St. Charles recognizes contributions of former Mayor Klinkhamer

hello

As the mayor of St. Charles in the early 2000s, Sue Klinkhamer was a driving force behind the vision of the First Street redevelopment project that is now becoming the crown jewel of city's downtown. Now Klinkhamer will also be a permanent part of the parking.

City officials unveiled a plaque Monday night naming the new First Street parking garage after Klinkhamer in recognition of her efforts to push the project forward.

"During her tenure and leadership, with support from her city council and a variety of St. Charles citizens, the foundation for creating a vibrant and strong, pedestrian-friendly, downtown environment was established," said current Mayor Ray Rogina. "What we see today, over a decade later, is a result of the execution of that original vision and effort. We say to you, 'Thank you,' for that vision."

Rogina said he feels a kinship with all the living, former mayors of the city. But his relationship with Klinkhamer is special because both he and Klinkhamer are not natives of the city.

"We came to this town, and we've made this town our home," Rogina said.

Klinkhamer said seeing the First Street project come to life is just as rewarding as any personal recognition.

"It was a lot of work, and it's good now to see the fruition of it now coming to pass," she said. "Hopefully nobody will complain anymore that there's not enough parking because they can go park in my deck. It's just exciting to have something that's named after you that doesn't have 'memorial' in it."

Klinkhamer is the first and, so far, only female mayor in the more than 180 years since the founding of the community. As Klinkhamer received her recognition, another woman joined her in breaking a long-standing glass ceiling in the city. Officials swore in Megan Lopinski as the first female firefighter/paramedic in St. Charles. She most recently served in Long Grove.