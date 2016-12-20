Week of work, scores of bulbs, 50 statues = holiday lights winner

hello

When it comes to decorating for the Christmas season, Shaun Albeck is not ashamed to alter the late architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's maxim of "Less is More" into "More is More."

"Our ultimate goal is to cover every blade of grass in our yard," joked Albeck, whose family home at 791 S. Sienna Drive in Round Lake was the winner of the Daily Herald's 2016 holiday lights contest with more than 600 online votes.

Albeck credits the win in large part to his social media blitz of Facebook posts and text messages to friends and family as far away as Virginia and Florida.

Albeck deployed nearly 50 plastic and metal figurines to create different themed areas in his yard. For example, there's a Nativity scene, an area devoted to penguins and even a Florida display complete with pink flamingoes.

"We keep up with the theme of being the Griswolds of the neighborhood," said Albeck, referencing the 1989 Chevy Chase film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." "It's a running joke in the neighborhood where some of the neighbors say they don't want to decorate for Christmas because there's no way they can keep up."

This year the 36-year-old father of three decorated the family house during a week's vacation from his job as a specialist working with pressurized gases. Albeck tallied 80 trips up and down the basement steps to haul out the decorations, which he says take up about a quarter of the family's basement space. Albeck went digital this year by adding animated projections of Santa.

"In the past our electric bill could be $200 or more in December," Albeck said. "But last year we were able to cut that in half since we converted about 95 percent of our decorations to LED lights."

Though the Albecks have been decking their home for the holidays since 2009 when they moved to Round Lake, this is the first year they've entered the Daily Herald competition. The contest this year featured 34 entries spread out across the suburbs, with a grand prize of a Toro SnowMaster 724 ZXR snowblower valued at $749.

"Our snowblower is about 17 years old and this is probably the last year we would be able to use it since it's not running that well," Albeck said. "It was on our Christmas list, so it couldn't have come at a better time."

Online voter Terrance Brown of Lake in the Hills won the random drawing for a Toro Power Clear 518 ZE snowblower valued at $439. Five Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.