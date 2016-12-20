Dawn Patrol: Bulls pounce on Pistons early, win 113-82

The Bulls' Jimmy Butler shoots and scores over Detroit's Stanley Johnson during the second half of Monday night's game at the United Center. The Bulls won 113-82.

Bulls come back to life in blowout win over Pistons

In need of a confidence-builder, the Bulls delivered in a big way. They jumped on the Detroit Pistons early and won going away 113-82 on Monday at the United Center. Jimmy Butler led seven players in double figures with 19 points. See beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Actor Bill Murray, right, and his five brothers -- from right, Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel -- are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year. - Courtesy of the western Golf association

Two new restaurants, including a golf-themed sports bar run by Bill Murray and his brothers, are in the works to open in Rosemont, officials said. The other proposed restaurant is BrgrBelly, a hamburger eatery. Full story.

Cop, staff member hurt in brawl at East Aurora

Two students and two adults have been charged with aggravated battery and mob action after injuring an Aurora police resource officer and a staff member during a fight Friday at East Aurora High School, authorities said. Full story.

Police: Wauconda burglary suspect jumped out window

Police say a Wauconda man left a trail of footprints from the scene of multiple car burglaries, then jumped out a second-story window to escape officers who followed them. Full story.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A new driver's license office will open in Lake Zurich on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the Deerpath Commons shopping Center. The Libertyville office will close on Dec. 29.

A familiar service used by generations of Libertyville-area residents is on the way out, but the end likely will be more anticlimactic than sorrowful. Full story.

Winning $1M lottery ticket soon will expire

Checking under the couch cushions could yield a $1 million find for one Powerball player who is running out of time to claim his or her prize. Full story.

Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee

Subzero temperatures Monday led to a Gurnee apartment fire that temporarily displaced a family of two, officials said. Full story.

Wheeling man admits to possession of LSD

A Wheeling man who prosecutors say sold LSD to an undercover Mount Prospect police officer pleaded guilty, court records show. Full story.