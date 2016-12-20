Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/20/2016 5:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: Bulls pounce on Pistons early, win 113-82

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Bulls' Jimmy Butler shoots and scores over Detroit's Stanley Johnson during the second half of Monday night's game at the United Center. The Bulls won 113-82.

    The Bulls' Jimmy Butler shoots and scores over Detroit's Stanley Johnson during the second half of Monday night's game at the United Center. The Bulls won 113-82.

  • Claudette Fleming

    Claudette Fleming

  • Lester Swafford

    Lester Swafford

  • Michael Schlaffer

    Michael Schlaffer

  • play this video Mirotic talks after win

    Video: Mirotic talks after win

 
Daily Herald report

Bulls come back to life in blowout win over Pistons

In need of a confidence-builder, the Bulls delivered in a big way. They jumped on the Detroit Pistons early and won going away 113-82 on Monday at the United Center. Jimmy Butler led seven players in double figures with 19 points. See beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Actor Bill Murray, right, and his five brothers -- from right, Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel -- are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year.
Actor Bill Murray, right, and his five brothers -- from right, Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel -- are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year. - Courtesy of the western Golf association
'Caddyshack'-themed restaurant proposed for Rosemont

Two new restaurants, including a golf-themed sports bar run by Bill Murray and his brothers, are in the works to open in Rosemont, officials said. The other proposed restaurant is BrgrBelly, a hamburger eatery. Full story.

Cop, staff member hurt in brawl at East Aurora

Two students and two adults have been charged with aggravated battery and mob action after injuring an Aurora police resource officer and a staff member during a fight Friday at East Aurora High School, authorities said. Full story.

Police: Wauconda burglary suspect jumped out window

Police say a Wauconda man left a trail of footprints from the scene of multiple car burglaries, then jumped out a second-story window to escape officers who followed them. Full story.

A new driver's license office will open in Lake Zurich on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the Deerpath Commons shopping Center. The Libertyville office will close on Dec. 29.
  A new driver's license office will open in Lake Zurich on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the Deerpath Commons shopping Center. The Libertyville office will close on Dec. 29. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Secretary of state facility leaving Libertyville on Dec. 29

A familiar service used by generations of Libertyville-area residents is on the way out, but the end likely will be more anticlimactic than sorrowful. Full story.

Winning $1M lottery ticket soon will expire

Checking under the couch cushions could yield a $1 million find for one Powerball player who is running out of time to claim his or her prize. Full story.

Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee

Subzero temperatures Monday led to a Gurnee apartment fire that temporarily displaced a family of two, officials said. Full story.

Wheeling man admits to possession of LSD

A Wheeling man who prosecutors say sold LSD to an undercover Mount Prospect police officer pleaded guilty, court records show. Full story.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account