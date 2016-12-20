Four injured in Elgin fire early Tuesday

Four people were rescued from a fire just after midnight Tuesday in Elgin that left two families homeless, authorities said.

A downstairs neighbor who went to notify the upstairs tenant of the fire found two children at the top of the stairs and rescued them before firefighters arrived on the 300 block of Division Street, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

The first arriving fire companies reported seeing two people hanging out of second-floor windows and heavy smoke coming from the floor.

Lt. Eric Gurke and Firefighter Guy Blando rescued a 19-year-old female from the side window while a 16-year-old female was rescued from the front window of the building, the fire department said in a news release.

Those rescued were taken to Presence St. Joseph's Hospital.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, authorities said.

The second floor of the home had extensive fire damage in a rear bedroom. The building was deemed uninhabitable and the fire remains under investigation.