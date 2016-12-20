First responders shop with and for needy kids

hello

With $1,000 to spend, East Dundee firefighters bought Christmas presents for more than 40 Dundee Township children whose families cannot afford gifts this year. From left, firefighters Wade Anderson, Scott McBride, Bryon Ferguson, Joe Saenz, Tyler MacDonald, and Nick Arneson went on their shopping spree last week.

Clothes -- ask a needy child what tops his or her Christmas list, and it will be clothes. Toy trucks, dolls and games will be on it too, but they will come after underwear, socks, sweaters and pants.

"It was surprising," said Griselda Hernandez, the secretary for the Shop with a Cop program. "You would think it would be toys, but this year children were going for the basics, things they really need."

Hernandez and 125 officers from police departments in East and West Dundee, Gilberts, Barrington and Pingree Grove that participate in the program were surprised to learn this month what to wear was more important than what to play with when they took the children shopping for their own gifts.

Of course, they bought toys after they bought the clothes.

Hernandez is also a social worker for Community Unit District 300. Teachers and principals from area schools nominate the children, 18 years and younger, to shop with the police officers every December.

"These are children whose teachers see them wear the same clothes or well-worn clothes every day to school. They nominate the children for the program. If (the children) are selected, every child receives $100 to spend, plus they receive a new winter coat," she said.

Civilian parents go with the officers and children to help them keep track of how much money they spend. After buying the clothes and other items for themselves, they concentrate on their brothers, sisters and parents.

"I heard a couple of children say they want to buy something nice for their siblings," Hernandez said. "That's always heartwarming."

If they kids go over their budgets by $5 or $10, many officers will reach in their pockets and cover the difference.

No problem. It's only money, and it's Christmas.

Officers have as much fun shopping with the children as they have watching them buy what they really want.

"This is the first year I've shopped with the kids," said East Dundee Police Lt. Michael Governele. "I'll definitely do it every year. The youngsters are really deserving of a nice Christmas. I had a good time walking around the store with him."

The little boy he shopped with bought gloves, a hat, a movie, a toy truck and boots.

During the year, officers raise the money though fundraisers, a raffle and private donations. This year, they raised $12,500.

"Last year, we were only able to take 100 children shopping," Hernandez said. "We raised more this year, and we added 25 children."

In this Christmas story, though, police officers aren't the only first-responders having fun shopping for needy children. East Dundee firefighters will continue for a second year their program of buying gifts.

The East Dundee Firefighters' Association has been collecting money all year to go on its own shopping spree. It has raised $1,000 to buy gifts for 35 children associated with the Jerri Hoffman Child and Family Center in Carpentersville.

Since the firefighters will be shopping without the children, they mostly likely will spend the money on more toys and clothes.

"Some of them are asking for jackets," said firefighter Nick Arneson. "We'll buy them. We'll also buy toys. Last year, when we went shopping, the firefighters had a blast just going through the toy department."

The gifts will be for children to the age of 10. When they are purchased, the firefighters will wrap and deliver them to the families, so they will have more presents to open on Christmas.