Crime
updated: 12/20/2016 10:48 AM

Mundelein man sentenced to jail for sex assault of minor

  • Bobby Tinkes, 76, of Mundelein

A 76-year-old Mundelein man was sentenced to 48 months of periodic imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault in Lake County court, authorities said.

As part of the plea agreement approved in front of Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti in November, Bobby Tinkes was also sentenced to 48 months of felony probation, sex offender evaluations and treatment, and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, said Cynthia Vargas of the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Tinkes is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or the victim's family, Vargas said. He is also not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Three additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dropped Nov. 21 in exchange for the plea deal.

Tinkes, of the 600 block of Estate Lane, has been free from Lake County jail after posting the required 10 percent of his $450,000 bail, court records show.

Authorities said Tinkes engaged in multiple sex acts with a minor under the age of 13 from 2010 to 2013. Before the plea deal, Tinkes admitted to police he committed some of the sex acts, authorities said.

Had the case gone to trial, Tinkes could have been sentenced to a maximum of 120 years in prison on the predatory criminal sexual abuse charges and 3 to 7 years on the sexual abuse charge.

Article Comments ()
